Series of bomb threats rock Hyd, Delhi, Mumbai airports

Hyderabad is on high alert following multiple bomb threat calls and emails targeting major Indian airports, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Trivandrum, and Goa. IndiGo Airlines received threatening calls about bomb blasts at six airports, while Air India was targeted with fraudulent emails amid a heightened security environment triggered by recent bomb blasts in Delhi.

At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), a British Airways flight arriving from London triggered a major scare when an email falsely claimed a bomb was onboard. The flight landed safely after exhaustive security checks found no explosives; the threat was later declared a hoax.

This incident followed a similar hoax on November 1, where an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai after a threatening email was received. These threats reference past terror incidents, raising serious concerns over aviation security. Security agencies have intensified passenger and baggage screening and are working actively to trace the sources of these hoaxes.

Authorities stress that despite the threats proving to be hoaxes, every single threat is treated with the utmost seriousness to ensure passenger safety. Local police, the CISF, and cybersecurity units are coordinating efforts to investigate the origin of these threats and prevent disruptions. The ongoing wave of false bomb threats has led to tighter security protocols, including mandatory early arrival for passengers, restricted terminal access, and secondary security checks at boarding gates across all major Indian airports.