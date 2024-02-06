Live
- ‘Tillu Square’ team all set to tease fans with a sneak peak
- Drivers Day celebrated in Kadiri
- Apple's Newly Launched Vision Pro Headset Spatial Computing Technology Simplified
- Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
- Supreme Court awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
- PM Modi inaugurates permanent campus of NIT Goa
- Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized
- Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
- India to see USD 67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years: PM
- India sees rise in hiring for AI roles, healthcare in January
Just In
Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud participate in protest against Balka Suman comments
Highlights
V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally, has participated in the burning of Balka Suman's effigy. The event was organised...
V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally, has participated in the burning of Balka Suman's effigy. The event was organised by the Youth Congress at Chandanagar Ambedkar's statue in the Serilingampally Constituency. Goud stated that Balka Suman has no right to criticise CM Revanth Reddy and that if leaders like Suman do not change their language, the people will respond accordingly.
Goud also expressed his dislike for the behavior of BRS leaders, suggesting that it may lead to a revolt against them in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Several senior leaders, Youth Congress presidents, and division presidents were present during Goud's announcement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS