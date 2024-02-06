Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud participate in protest against Balka Suman comments

V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally, has participated in the burning of Balka Suman's effigy. The event was organised by the Youth Congress at Chandanagar Ambedkar's statue in the Serilingampally Constituency. Goud stated that Balka Suman has no right to criticise CM Revanth Reddy and that if leaders like Suman do not change their language, the people will respond accordingly.

Goud also expressed his dislike for the behavior of BRS leaders, suggesting that it may lead to a revolt against them in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Several senior leaders, Youth Congress presidents, and division presidents were present during Goud's announcement.







