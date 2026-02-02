Services of Indian Muslim Immigrants in the US Are Commendable: Zahid Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Senior journalist, and editor The Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan, has called upon Muslims to focus strongly on equipping the younger generation with both religious and contemporary education, describing knowledge as a form of wealth that can never be taken away.

He was speaking to the media after releasing two English books authored by US-based writer, journalist, intellectual, and Islamic scholar Dr Aslam Abdullah - ‘Muslim Education in India: A Panoramic View’ and ‘AFMI: A Journey of Faith and Power’.

Addressing the gathering, Zahid Ali Khan said that despite prevailing prejudice and challenges, individuals and communities rooted in knowledge always command dignity and respect.

He paid rich tributes to Dr Aslam for his long-standing intellectual and journalistic contributions, noting that his research-based work, compiled while living in the United States, offered a deep and honest assessment of the educational and economic condition of Indian Muslims.

Describing these efforts as highly commendable, he suggested that Dr Aslam works should be translated into Urdu so that they may reach a wider readership, which, as announced by Dr Khutbuddin, will be published by Media Plus Foundation.

Zahid Ali Khan also lauded Dr Khutbuddin’s national, social, and educational services, calling him an ambassador of peace. He noted that Dr. Khutbuddin’s association as an advisor to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and his continued love for his homeland despite living in the West for over four decades, reflected his deep commitment to India. He also appreciated the work of Dr Khutbuddin’s daughter Sana Qutbuddin, the current president of AFMI.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khutbuddin said that Zahid Ali Khan has always extended patronage to AFMI and recalled that he hosted the AFMI convention in Hyderabad in 2004.

He added that it had long been Dr Aslam wish that his books be released by Zahid Ali Khan, and said the fulfilment of this wish made the day special.

Prominent Indian-American psychiatrist Dr Muhammad Khutbuddin attended the programme as the chief guest. Among those present on the occasion were Dr Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, Riaz Ahmed, Syed Khaled Shahbaz, Intisar Alvi and Dr Islamuddin Mujahid.