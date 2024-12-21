Serving mentally challenged, embracing them is a noble act: DC

Hanamkonda : Providing service to the mentally challenged and embracing them is a noble act, said in-charge collector Sathya Sharada Devi on Friday after visiting the Mallikamba Manovikas Kendra in Balasamudram. The centre was constructed by the Ramoji Foundation at a cost of`70 lakh. She was accompanied by former district collector and retired IAS officer Prabhakar Reddy, along with his wife Padmaja.

Addressing the gathering, Devi appreciated the organisation’s efforts in supporting mentally challenged persons and providing them with necessary facilities through the cooperation of donors. She urged the centre to adopt more advanced technologies to train hearing-impaired children.

Prabhakar Reddy reminisced about the establishment of the centre, stating that during his tenure as collector in 2001, Mallikamba founder Banda Ramaleela had approached him with four children, requesting a permanent base for their service. He promptly allocated land with government approval. Reddy lauded the organisation for its disciplined operations, which have grown to serve 220 students. He commended the Ramoji Foundation for constructing the building worth`70 lakh after the previous structure was damaged by unseasonal rain, calling it a testament to their commitment to service.

Retired professor Panduranga Rao, J D Sambasiva Rao, district welfare officer Jayanti, Red Cross Society State governing council member E V Srinivasa Rao, Mallikamba administrators K Padmaja Prabhakar Reddy, Banda Ramaleela, Prof. Padma, Kovada Kalyan, Banda Sadanandam, Yadagiri, Hanamkonda and Warangal district CWC members, along with students were present.