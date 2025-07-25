Session on ‘Challenges before Parliamentary Democracy in India’ tomorrow

Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad in association with Capital Foundation Society is organizing a special lecture on the topic “Challenges before Parliamentary Democracy in India” by Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, on Saturday, July 26 2025, at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, will grace the event as Chief Guest and will give away the S Jaipal Reddy Democracy Award to Mohan Guruswamy, author, thought leader, policy advisor, on behalf of Capital Foundation Society.

While addressing the media at a press conference organized at Press Club of Hyderabad to announce the event, Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy, Executive President, Capital Foundation Society (CFS), stated that CFS has been organizing such events to keep alive the spirit of debates and motivate social change makers.

He underlined the significance of this year’s event which includes a Lecture on Challenges before Parliamentary Democracy in India by Dr. Sasmit Patra, Member of Rajya Sabha. An award to commemorate S Jaipal Reddy for his contribution to democracy has been instituted and the first recipient will be Mohan Guruswamy, a multi-faceted personality and known for being an author, thought leader and policy advisor.

Prof. P. Ravisekhararaju, Director, ICFAI Law School stated that the Institution is delighted to associate with Capital Foundation for the Awards Event. He also stated that ICFAI Law School will be at the forefront of social re-engineering programs through its Legal Aid Clinics reaching out to the needy. He thanked Capital Foundation for the opportunity to join hands in organizing this awards event.