Set ball rolling for mega powerloom cluster in Sircilla, KTR urges Bandi

Hyderabad : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to work on setting up a mega power loom cluster in Sircilla.

He said since the BJP-led government was in power at the Centre, Bandi should take the responsibility and convince PM Narendra Modi to bring the mega power loom cluster to Sircilla.

“The BJP has been in power at the Centre for the last ten years; you were elected MP of the region five years ago, but weavers have been disappointed every time,” said KTR.

Rao said that despite his efforts to bring a mega power loom cluster to the Sircilla area for the past ten years, he did not get a proper response from the Centre. Since Bandi became an MP for the second time and also got a position as a minister at the Centre, he should realise that this is the right time to serve the weavers of Sircilla. KTR expressed displeasure that, although the Congress government was requested many times to support the Sircilla weavers, it was not paying attention. He said the Centre has a good opportunity to support handloom workers at this crucial time when they are in trouble. ‘If a mega power loom cluster is set up in Sircilla, the problems of the weavers would be solved to some extent; there will be a chance to see Sircilla without suicides after getting plenty of work. “People of Telangana believed in your words that if more BJP MPs win, our region will develop; they ensured your victory, but in the last five years, neither Karimnagar nor Sircilla leaders have benefited from Bandi Sanjay's tenure,” he pointed out.