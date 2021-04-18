Set up war-room like Karnataka for Medical oxygen supply: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLC and senior BJP State Core Committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy urged the State government to establish a war room on the lines of the one formed in Karnataka under that State Drug Controller.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the Karnataka State government has established a war room to provide Medical Oxygen to various stakeholders like hospitals, doctors and citizens. The BJP leader asked the Telangana government to replicate the model in Hyderabad to ensure a proper and adequate supply of Medical Oxygen to the stakeholders in the State.

He also urged the government to immediately increase the paramedical staff and doctors at Gandhi Hospital and other hospitals to meet the demand of increasing patients coming for Covid treatment. That apart, he also sought the government to regulate and control the private hospitals, which were looting the patients in the name of extending treatment for Covid. Besides, he also sought stringent measures to be taken to ensure that people wear masks in public in the entire State, taking up awareness programme in a big way along with conducting Teeka Mahotsav as part of preventing the spread and containing Covid in the State.

The Karnataka government in a circular said that it has created a war room at the office of the Drug Controller in Bengaluru to facilitate medical oxygen availability in the State and asked the hospitals, doctors and citizens to avail the facility.