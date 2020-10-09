Setback to Congress as party leaders from Dubbaka join TRS

In a major setback to the Congress party in Dubbaka, two senior leaders have joined TRS party on Friday on the presence of minister Harish Rao. Narasimha Reddy and Manohar Rao along with 2,000 party workers from Congress joined TRS.

Welcoming them into the party, Harish Rao said that the TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha would get huge support in Dubbaka by-election. Rao took a dig at the Congress party and said that the TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy will stay with the people until the elections but the ruling party leaders will be available to the people 24 hours.

"The Congress leaders are scared of losing all the votes this time and for Uttam, it is not fair to disparage Solipeta Sujatha. By hitting out at Sujatha, Uttam offended all the women in Dubbaka. However, the people from the constituency are elated to see a woman representative to their constituency," Rao said.

Dubbaka is going for a by-election on November 3 due to the sudden death of the constituency MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Later, the TRS party accorded ticket to Ramalinga Reddy's wife Sujatha.

Solipeta Sujatha is contesting against Cheruku Srinivas Reddy from Congress party and Raghunandan Rao from BJP.