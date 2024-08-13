SETWIN launches 3-day training course on LPG

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government advisor, Harkara Venugopal Rao, stated that the State government organisation, SETWIN, has come forward to train the unemployed youth in the field of LPG. Venugopal Rao launched the three-day training programme for LPG mechanics delivery boys under the auspices of the Telangana LPG Distributors Association at Indian Oil Bhavan in the city on Monday.

He said that the introduction of in-demand courses would give opportunities to the unemployed youth to settle down in life, and it was a great decision to give the training under the leadership of SETWIN.

N Giridhar Reddy, chairman of SETWIN, said that they are already providing training in electrical, electronics, civil, mechanical, mobile, and computer courses in their organisation, and by training the unemployed youth in the field of LPG, they will have a chance to have a bright future.

Candidates trained in this field will have plenty of opportunities to get employment in our country as well as abroad, he said.

SETWIN managing director K Venugopal Rao said that SETWIN is providing training in various courses for self-employment and skill development. Unemployed young women and men who join those courses will have opportunities for employment along with professional skills.

He said that the introduction of LPG courses under the leadership of SETWIN will pave the way for a brighter future for the unemployed youth so that the youth can stand on their own feet and instill self-confidence in them.

State Level Coordinator, DGM Ravindra Kumar, Indian Oil Corporation Limited Divisional LPG Sales Head Satish Kishan, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Regional Manager Manoj Goyal, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (LPG) Territory Manager Ramana Kumar, Telangana LPG Distributors Association President and General Secretaries, and others were present.