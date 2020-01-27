Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Seven held in gang-rape of woman in Khammam

Seven held in gang-rape of woman in Khammam
Highlights

Seven persons were arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a married woman on Friday night.

Seven persons were arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a married woman on Friday night. While one of the Seven was arrested on the same day, the remaining six were nabbed on Sunday.

The woman (35), a native of Raghunathapalem Mandal of Khammam was abducted by two men when she was asleep in her house. The duo gagged the woman and tied her limbs and later called up their friends. The accused took her to a cotton field at Harya Tanda and assaulted her sexually.

The woman's husband was asleep in another room when she was abducted. Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and nabbed them. All the accused who are in their mid-twenties belong to the same community of the woman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill27 Jan 2020 12:36 PM GMT

Breaking: AP Assembly passes the repeal of Legislative council bill

Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Do we need the council that halts the bills passed in Assembly:...
Action Making Video From
Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan
Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao backs Jagan's decision on...
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad
Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad

More From Entertainment

More >>
Action Making Video From 27 Jan 2020 12:05 PM GMT

Action Making Video From 'Aswathama'

A New Poster From
A New Poster From 'Sufna' Is Released
"Gabru…" Song Is Out From
'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Gets A New Release Date
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As
Akshay Kumar Is Coming As 'BachchanPandey'


Top