Seven held in gang-rape of woman in Khammam

Seven persons were arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a married woman on Friday night. While one of the Seven was arrested on the same day, the remaining six were nabbed on Sunday.

The woman (35), a native of Raghunathapalem Mandal of Khammam was abducted by two men when she was asleep in her house. The duo gagged the woman and tied her limbs and later called up their friends. The accused took her to a cotton field at Harya Tanda and assaulted her sexually.

The woman's husband was asleep in another room when she was abducted. Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and nabbed them. All the accused who are in their mid-twenties belong to the same community of the woman.