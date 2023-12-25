Telangana: Seven officers transferred

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday transferred six IAS officers and one IPS.

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Transport. He was the Commissioner, of Prohibition and Excise.

E Sridhar was transferred and posted as Commissioner, of Prohibition and Excise. Sridhar was the Secretary Tribal Welfare Department. He is also placed as FAC (Full Additional Charge) of the post of Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Executive Director, TSIIC.

Similarly, Bharati Hollikeri, the Collector and District Magistrate, Rangareddy was transferred and directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). Gowtham Potru Collector and District Magistrate Medchal-Malkajgiri is placed in FAC of the post of Collector and District Magistrate, Rangareddy. Shruti Ojha has been transferred and posted as Director, Intermediate Education, and Secretary, the Board of Intermediate Education. He was the Additional Commissioner GHMC.

Navin Mittal was relieved from FAC of Director, Intermediate Education.

E V Narsimha Reddy is posted as Director, Tribal Welfare, while Dr Christina Z Chongthu was relieved. Devender Singh Chauhan, who is waiting for a posting is posted as Commissioner Civil Supplies and EO, Principal Secretary to Government, CAF, and CF. While Anil Kumar was relieved from FAC of the said post.