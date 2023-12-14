Seven SCR personnel to be awarded Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar- 2023

Hyderabad: Seven South Central Railway (SCR) personnel will be bestowed with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2023 and these awards will be presented at the National Level function to be held at New Delhi on December 15 at the hands of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister.

The employees who received the award include DS Rama Rao, deputy chief engineer, construction, Kazipet, Ch Dinesh Reddy, senior divisional electrical engineer, traction rolling stock, electric loco shed, Vijayawada, M Srikanth, divisional operations manager, Secunderabad (now deputy director Freight and Fertilizer, Railway Board), C Sivakumar Kashyap, divisional signal and telecommunication engineer, Secunderabad, T Prathyusha, Women Sub- Inspector, Railway Protection Force, Nizamabad, T Natarajan, chief ticket inspector, Secunderabad and VV Rangaiah, track maintainer Gr-I (Gateman), Bidar. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR stated that these type of awards boost the morale of the employees and also inspires the workforce to work hard.