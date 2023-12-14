Live
- Ongole: Social welfare director inspects girls’ hostel
- 2-fold jump in capability, innovation space likely
- Re slips 4ps to all-time low of 83.41/$
- Rajamahendravaram: Faculty training under UNESCO commences
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans
- Eluru: Bankers advised to encourage MSMEs
- Central govt committed to preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage: Kishan
- Address woes of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala, VHP urges TS, AP govts
- Congress, BRS, MIM are one and same: DK Aruna
Just In
Seven SCR personnel to be awarded Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar- 2023
Hyderabad: Seven South Central Railway (SCR) personnel will be bestowed with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2023 and these awards will be presented...
Hyderabad: Seven South Central Railway (SCR) personnel will be bestowed with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar – 2023 and these awards will be presented at the National Level function to be held at New Delhi on December 15 at the hands of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister.
The employees who received the award include DS Rama Rao, deputy chief engineer, construction, Kazipet, Ch Dinesh Reddy, senior divisional electrical engineer, traction rolling stock, electric loco shed, Vijayawada, M Srikanth, divisional operations manager, Secunderabad (now deputy director Freight and Fertilizer, Railway Board), C Sivakumar Kashyap, divisional signal and telecommunication engineer, Secunderabad, T Prathyusha, Women Sub- Inspector, Railway Protection Force, Nizamabad, T Natarajan, chief ticket inspector, Secunderabad and VV Rangaiah, track maintainer Gr-I (Gateman), Bidar. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR stated that these type of awards boost the morale of the employees and also inspires the workforce to work hard.