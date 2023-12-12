Live
- AAP will participate in INDIA meet in constructive manner
- Nagarkurnool: More than 10 heinous murders in name Tantric workship!!!!!
- Rajinikanth b’day special: Title and teaser of ‘Thalaivar 170’ to be out today at 5 PM
- Vijayendra had sent money to defeat Basavaraj Bommai: Basanagowda Patil Yatnal serious allegation
- Varun Tej’ s ‘Operation Valentine’ gets postponed; here is the new release date
- AP should be given Special Category Status, says Telangana minister Komatireddy
- Hyderabad pips Pune, B'luru among India’s best cities in Mercer’s quality of living index
- Gummi Chakraborty appointed as Chief Security Officer to CM Revanth
- Allow women in Mosques: Telangana High Court
- Sensex tests Mt 70k; Nifty at fresh high
Several injured after an RTC bus overturns in Mulugu
A fatal accident took place on the Hanamkonda-Mulugu main road where an RTC bus overturned leaving several injured.
A bus belonging to Warangal 2 depot going from Hanamakonda to Eturnagaram went out of control at Ogulapur and fell under the road. Many people were seriously injured in this incident.
The police have reached the incident site and are inquiring about the details.
