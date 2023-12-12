  • Menu
Several injured after an RTC bus overturns in Mulugu

Several injured after an RTC bus overturns in Mulugu
A fatal accident took place on the Hanamkonda-Mulugu main road where an RTC bus overturned leaving several injured.A bus belonging to Warangal 2 depot...

A fatal accident took place on the Hanamkonda-Mulugu main road where an RTC bus overturned leaving several injured.


A bus belonging to Warangal 2 depot going from Hanamakonda to Eturnagaram went out of control at Ogulapur and fell under the road. Many people were seriously injured in this incident.

The police have reached the incident site and are inquiring about the details.



