Several leaders from Uppal constituency joins BRS in presence of Bandari Lakshma Reddy
The Uppal BRS candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy is receiving a massive support from the various people in the Constituency and increasing his vote share with the joining of cadre and leaders from various parties believing in the bright future of Telangana under the leadership of KCR.
On Saturday, under the leadership of former corporator Suguna Dayakar Reddy, 100 people from Sri Rama Colony, 100 people from Lakshminarayana Colony, and 50 women and youths from Satyanagar Colony have joined the BRS party in the presence of Uppal Constituency MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy. On this occasion, Bandari Lakshmareddy welcomed them to the party.
The leaders include Mastan Feroze, Jani Basha, Miravali, Naresh, Chinna, Sairam, Prasad, Sandeep, Pradeep, Manohar, Kishore, Narender, N.Saikiran, Naveen, Praveen, Nagesh, Santhosh, Mahender, Rakesh, Vinay from Lakshmi Nagar colony followed by Anita Reddy, Rajyalakshmi, Prashanthi, Y. Swapna, M. Sukanya, M. Sujatha, Y. Jaya, G. Saroja, K. Lakshmi, M. Lakshmi, P. Sugubai, M. Sandhya, M. Swathi from Sri Rama Colony and N. Lingam, Venkatesh, Krishna Mohan Neta, Satyanarayana Neta, Yadagiri Chari, Venkatesh Chari, Eka Swamy, Suresh, L. Shiva, Devaraju, Karunakar Raju, Nagaiah.