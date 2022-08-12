Sextortion cases rise in Adilabad

Adilabad: Cyber criminals have blackmailed a lawyer of Adilabad by making nude calls through WhatsApp.

According to the victim, Mangesh Kumar is an advocate of Sanjay Nagar in Adilabad got a WhatsApp message saying that 'Hi, Iam Shivani'. He replied 'Who are you?' later, he got several video calls on August 6, but he didn't answer them.

Later, he lifted the call as he wanted to know who was calling. But he cut the call abruptly as it was a nude call. Later some persons called him stating themselves as Delhi police and demanded money. Otherwise, they threatened of filing case against him. Mangesh told them that he himself is a lawyer and threatened them that he will file a case.

Mangesh complained to the police about the issue on August 7. He briefed the media about the incident on Thursday.

Cyber fraudsters in Adilabad are finding new ways to loot people. Their latest trick is to make nude by girls to people and to blackmail them for money. Otherwise, they threaten the victims of revealing the video.

Police cautioned the public not to answer video calls from unknown numbers.