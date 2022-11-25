Sexual harassment case reported in Basara IIIT

Nirmal: The Basara IIIT has once again made news headlines after two employees of the campus allegedly harassed a girl student. According to the sources, a student filed a complaint that two employees of the IIT campus sexually harassed her.

The director of the Basara IIIT, Satish took the complaint very seriously and deployed an enquiry committee to probe the incident.

The director suspended the two employees and seized their mobile phones. The students of the campus are demanding to take strict action against those who are involved in the crime. Earlier, Basara IIIT stood on news headlines after students staged protests over problems on the campus.