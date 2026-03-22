SFI demands immediate action on Basara IIIT students’ issues

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Telangana State Committee has strongly condemned the arrest of its leaders who went to support students at Basara IIIT, calling it an undemocratic act.

The SFI leaders accused the government of neglecting the institution and failing to address the 12 major demands raised by students. SFI on Saturday highlighted that despite thousands of students studying at Basara IIIT, the campus lacks basic facilities.

They criticised the government for failing to provide laptops even as the academic year nears completion, questioning how technical education can be imparted without essential tools.

The forum also raised concerns about poor food quality due to the Shivashakti mess contract, demanding its immediate cancellation and replacement with nutritious food services.

The committee further alleged that inadequate medical facilities on campus led to the tragic death of student Tejaswini, calling for accountability and strict action against responsible officials.

They demanded the appointment of full-time medical staff, including MBBS doctors, to provide 24/7 healthcare services.

SFI also demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor Govardhan, accusing him of negligence and indifference to student issues.

They warned that if the government fails to allocate at least Rs 500 crore in special funds and address the 12 demands immediately, they will launch statewide protests, including a hunger strike at the Ambedkar statue in Basara IIIT.

The SFI said that their struggle will continue until the government prioritises student welfare and strengthens the education system in Telangana.



