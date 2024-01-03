SGEF chief calls on US Vice President

Kothagudem: In a proud moment for Kothagudem natives, district-based N Suresh Reddy, the founder chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF), had the honour of meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris during the ‘Holiday Reception’ at the White House recently.

The event, hosted by Vice President Harris on December 11, saw the participation of Reddy, who attended the programme in traditional Indian attire, adding a touch of cultural vibrancy to the occasion. Suresh Reddy, who hails from the Industrial town Palvoncha from Kothagudem district, has been actively involved in conducting social activities for the benefit of the underprivileged through the SGEF. This marks the second consecutive year that he has been invited to the prestigious holiday event.

Images released by the US Vice President’s office on Tuesday captured the moments of interaction between Reddy and Harris. During the meeting, discussions were held with a delegation of US representatives regarding the various activities undertaken by SGEF.

In addition to the ongoing social initiatives, Reddy revealed plans to establish an inter-school in India to provide quality education to students.

Addressing the media in Palvoncha, Reddy shared his happiness at attending the holiday reception for the second time. He expressed satisfaction after meeting Harris and recounted the positive moments with the media.

During the discussions with the US delegates, the services of SGEF in India received commendation, and assurances of extended support were given.

Suresh Reddy reiterated the commitment of the SGEF to providing exemplary services in Telugu states, assuring that the organisation’s dedication would continue in the coming years.