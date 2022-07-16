Shabbir seeks compensation for electrocution victims

Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday visited the family of four people who lost their lives due to electrocution in Beedi Colony in the city.

Shabbir Ali expressed his deep condolences and promised all assistance to the family members. He also gave some financial assistance to the family members. He spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over telephone and demanded that a member of the family should be given a government job. The Chief Secretary assured to look into the issue.

Shabbir Ali also spoke to Telangana Transco & Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao over the phone. He said that the family members of the four victims should be paid compensation of Rs. 20 lakh (Rs 5 lakh each) immediately without any delay.

He also announced that the Shabbir Ali Foundation would bear the entire expenses of the education of a four-year-old boy, the lone survivor in the family. The boy was in his maternal parent's house when his father, mother and two siblings lost their lives due to electrocution four days ago.

The Congress leader blamed the State Government for the mishap which claimed four innocent lives. He said people in the Beedi Colony of Kamareddy have been facing problems due to an erratic supply of power. He said it was due to the negligence of local authorities that a live electric wire fell on a house killing four people. He also spoke to the District Collector asking him to act on the complaints lodged by the residents.