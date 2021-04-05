Shamshabad : GMR arm to drive future initiatives

Shamshabad : The GMR Group has launched a new business vertical dedicated to fostering and driving innovation - GMR Innovex to partner with startups, corporates, and other platforms.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, along with Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), launched the GMR Innovex.

The GMR Innovex will operate on an 'Open Innovation' model, acting as an 'Innovation Exchange' to partner with startups, corporates, innovation platforms, research institutions, and academia to bring innovative ideas and solutions to life and help to nurture and sustain a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

A dedicated new facility for innovation has also been established at the Hyderabad Airport campus to act as a platform for various innovation activities by various collaborating startups, industry partners and GMR employees.

Pradeep Singh Kharolasaid, "Aviation and innovations are synonymous words and the ultimate innovation is happening in Aviation. During Covid times the aviation sector was hard hit but has emerged stronger.

Many new technologies took shape during this period and were all aimed at making the industry robust. GMR Innovex will become an excellent hub to train talent for various specialized jobs across the aviation industry." Somesh Kumarsaid, "Today innovation has become a necessity.

In the ever-changing and fast-moving world, we either invent or perish. Despite being a new state Telangana has a clear policy of Innovation and is actively encouraging innovations.

We are glad that GMR innovation is stationed in our state. With its strategic presence around the globe and being in one of the key sectors, GMR Innovation hub is going to make a difference."

GBS Raju, Business Chairman (Airports), GMR Group. SGK Kishore, ED-South and Chief Innovation Officer – GMR Airports, and Rama Iyer, Head – GMR Innovation, and other dignitaries were present at the launch event.