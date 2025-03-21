Live
She Teams in Jogulamba Gadwal: Ensuring Women’s Safety and Empowerment
Jogulamba Gadwal police are committed to ensuring women's safety through She Teams, a dedicated unit that swiftly acts against harassment and ensures justice for victims.
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal police are committed to ensuring women's safety through She Teams, a dedicated unit that swiftly acts against harassment and ensures justice for victims. DSP Y. Mogilayya urged women to immediately report any form of harassment to the She Team helpline at 8712670312 or Dial 100, assuring that complainants' details would be kept confidential.
Speaking at an awareness program held at Government Polytechnic College, Gonupadu, DSP Mogilayya emphasized the importance of education in women’s empowerment, stating that financial independence through education can help women build a secure future.
He highlighted that She Teams actively patrol schools, colleges, bus stops, and public places to curb harassment. Strict action would be taken against individuals involved in ragging, teasing, or harassment of female students, ensuring a safe environment for girls.
The DSP also educated students on various forms of harassment, how to approach She Teams for support, and the legal consequences of crimes such as child marriage and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act violations.
College Principal Ram Mohan Rao, She Team members Seshanna, Divyavani, Hanumanthu, faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the event.