Shiva Kumar bags first Ph D from Palamuru varsity

Mahbubnagar: A Shiva Kumar has become the first person to get Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Microbiology from Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar district.

According to university authorities, since the formation of Palamuru University in 2008, A Shiva Kumar is the first person to get Ph D, who conducted a detailed research on 'Exploration of bacterial diversity in potable water in Mahbubnagar' under the guidance of Prof Pindi Pawan Kumar, who is also serving as the varsity Registrar.

Dr Shiva Kumar thanked his guide P Pawan Kumar and other teaching and non-teaching staff from Microbiology department for helping him to carry his research and encouraged at every stage to complete his research in the stipulated time

Palamuru University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Rahul Bojja, Registrar Pindi Pawan Kumar and Officer on Special Duty to V-C Dr D Madhusudhan Reddy, Controller of Examination Dr N Kumaraswamy, Joint Director Dr N Kishore, Dr N Chandra Kiran, Dr Noor Jahan, Principal of Palamuru University, faculty and staff from Department of Microbiology Dr. A shanti Priya, Dr. Mrudula teaching and other non-teaching staff congratulated Shiva Kumar for becoming the first person from Palamuru University to have bagged PhD award.