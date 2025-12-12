Shivraj Patil’s demise a huge loss for country and Congress: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condoled the demise of former Union Home Minister, former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil.

The Chief Minister said in his condolence message that he is deeply saddened by the passing away of Shivraj Patil.

Shivraj Patil's demise is a profound loss to the country and the Congress party, the Chief Minister said. He conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered that Shivraj Patil started career as a local body representative and was elected as MP seven times besides serving as Punjab Governor.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that he was deeply pained by the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil.

The TPCC chief said that Shivraj Pati’s dedicated services in the Cabinets of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh will be remembered forever. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace, Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

Minister for Information Technology and Industries D. Sridhar Babu said that Shivraj Patil’s passing is a deep loss to Indian public life.

“As former Union Home Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Governor of Punjab, he served the nation with dignity and unwavering commitment. Leaders like him strengthened institutions through quiet integrity and responsible public service. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all who were inspired by his long and distinguished career,” Sridhar Babu posted on X.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil ji. His long and remarkable journey in public life, including the key roles he played in the Cabinets of Indira Gandhi ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji, and Dr Manmohan Singh ji, will always be remembered with respect,” said Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

“His demise is a profound loss to the Congress Party and to the nation. I pray for eternal peace for his soul. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers,” he added.

Shivraj Patil passed away in his hometown, Latur, in Maharashtra, on Friday morning. Patil, 90, died at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, family sources said.

He is survived by his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters.