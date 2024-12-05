Shocking Update on Telangana Liquor Prices: Government Rejects Proposed Hike

It has been reported that Revanth Sarkar has taken a key decision regarding the proposed hike in liquor prices in Telangana. Official sources have revealed that the government is not willing to increase the prices of liquor in the state. It seems the government did not agree with the proposals made by producers to raise the prices, nor with the recommendations of the three-member committee formed to discuss the price increase.

Telangana Liquor Prices: Shocking News for Consumers

A three-member committee makes recommendations to the government on price hikes every two years. Recently, the committee recommended raising the price of beer by Rs. 20 and other liquor prices by Rs. 30-40. However, it is reported that the government has rejected the price increase. Sources indicate that CM Revanth responded strongly to a letter from the Brewers Association of India requesting permission to raise beer prices. He reportedly stated that the Congress government would not bow to such pressures and emphasized that steps would be taken to ensure stable prices in the state.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting the government was considering increasing liquor prices in Telangana, with revisions based on the higher prices in neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It was expected that beer prices would rise by Rs. 15-20, and quarter-brand liquor prices by Rs. 10-80. The government was hoping to generate additional income of Rs. 500-700 crores per month through these hikes, and proposals from the Excise Department were prepared accordingly.

However, it now appears that the government is not willing to raise beer prices, and current prices will remain unchanged.