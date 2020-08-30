Short circuit sparks fire at TRANSCO office, loss put at 20 lakh 

Karimnagar: A fire mishap occurred at the 33/11 KV sub-station in the TRANSCO office premises due to the short circuit of high-tension wires here on Saturday.



According to the details, the officials of electricity department arranged high-tension electricity wires from the 33/1 KV sub-station to Choppadandi. When a crow landed on the wires, a short circuit occurred due to which the crow received an electric shock leading to its death.

The sparks which fell on the cables and the transformers present in the open ground in the TRANSCO office caught fire and spread in the surroundings. Around 20 transformers have been completely burnt into ashes in the fire mishap.

The officials said that if there is a warranty for the transformers which are supplied by a private company, then the loss that occurred can be claimed or else the loss would be around Rs 20 lakh, they estimated.

People have expressed their doubts about the presence of large number of electricity cables at the premises of the TRANSCO office and the transformers. It is being questioned that instead of keeping the new transformers in a safer place, why have the officials kept them open at the office.

They also alleged that due to the negligence of the officials of electricity department, the fire mishap occurred causing a loss of approximately Rs 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Karimnagar MP and BJP State president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar enquired about the fire mishap that occurred at the sub-station in the TRANSCO office. He called the Superintending Engineer of the TRANSCO from Delhi and asked them to take necessary precautionary steps to prevent such kind of incidents and ordered him to take the alternate steps immediately.