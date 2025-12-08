Shyamala Gopalan Foundation celebrates anniv

Palvoncha (Kothagudem): The Shyamala Gopalan Foundation marked its annual celebrations with grandeur and community spirit in Palvoncha on Sunday. The event drew a large gathering of supporters, volunteers, and locals who participated in various cultural and service-oriented activities organized throughout the day.

The programme began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by tributes to Dr Shyamala Gopalan, whose contributions in the fields of women’s empowerment, education, and social welfare continue to inspire many. The Foundation’s Founder Chairman N Suresh Reddy (NSR) and representatives highlighted her legacy and reiterated their commitment to carrying forward her vision through impactful community initiatives. He explained the foundation services have been conducted in last seven years. He said the foundation was established on mark of her birthday on 7th of December and conducting special events on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, foundation members expressed gratitude to the community for their continued support. They emphasised the importance of collective efforts in promoting social welfare and pledged to expand their outreach activities in rural and tribal areas surrounding Palvoncha.

This the foundation setup a five feet statue of Shyamala Gopalan in office campus launched by the foundation members. Cultural performances by local youth, awareness programmes on health and education, and felicitation of women achievers were among the major highlights of the event.

Volunteers also organized a medical camp and distributed essential supplies to underprivileged families in the region. Local leaders, social activists, and residents participated in the celebration, making the event a vibrant reflection of community solidarity. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the distribution of refreshments to all attendees.