SI accused of sexual harassment

Suryapet: Sub-Inspector Vasa Praveen of Nuthankal Police Station, under Thungathurthy Circle in Suryapet district, has once again landed in controversy after a woman police constable from the same station accused him of sexual harassment.

This is not the first time the SI has faced such allegations. While previously serving as SI at Shaligouraram Police Station in Nalgonda district, he was accused of similar misconduct. Following that complaint, he was attached to the SP’s office.

The latest allegation came to light after the woman constable, reportedly distressed by Praveen’s repeated inappropriate behaviour, decided to approach higher authorities seeking justice. Her complaint has triggered an internal departmental probe, and sources confirm that an investigation is underway to verify the facts and gather concrete evidence.