SI caught in ACB trap

Chintalapalem (Suryapet): Local sub-inspector Anthireddy from Suryapet district was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting a bribe....
Chintalapalem (Suryapet): Local sub-inspector Anthireddy from Suryapet district was caught red-handed by ACB officials while accepting a bribe. Nalgonda ACB officials apprehended him during the act of taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in connection with granting station bail and registered a case.
In October 2024, a case was registered against individuals from Chintalapalem mandal for illegally transporting PDS rice. On October 23, 2024, six people were booked under the case related to illegal transport of PDS rice. During the process, the SI who apprehended the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 to grant them station bail. One of the accused lodged a complaint with ACB officials in the Nalgonda range.
The bribe amount was seized from him, and a case has been registered. Further searches are being conducted at his residence.