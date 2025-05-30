Siddipet: Boy dies after falling under rotavator

Siddipet: A tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Alwal village of Mirudoddi mandal in Siddipet district. Kanakaiah of Alwal was carrying out agricultural work with his tractor when his son Vikas, who was sitting on the vehicle, accidentally fell under the rotavator and died.

Despite Kanakaiah’s immediate attempt to save his six-year-old son, Vikas succumbed to severe injuries—his leg was crushed; he sustained a serious head injury, leading to his death on the spot.

On information, the police arrived at the spot and registered a case.