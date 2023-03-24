Siddipet: Serve patients with patience, Harish Rao tells hospital staff

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao has advised the staff of government hospitals not to get annoyed at the patients and asked them to provide a good atmosphere to them for getting the treatment in the hospitals.

Health Minister Harish Rao launched a laparoscopic machine and other equipment worth about Rs.70 lakh donated by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the government hospital here on Thursday.

District Collector Prashant Kishore, ZP chairman Roja Sharma and representatives of the ECIL were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao said Siddipet district was having a record level of 99.9 percent institutional deliveries, in which 66 percent cases are taking places in government hospitals and 33.9 percent in private hospitals. He said that he had been receiving complaints from the people that the behaviour of Siddipet hospital staff towards the patients was not good and asked the staff to change their attitude in receiving the patients.