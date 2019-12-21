Siddpet: Rs 45,000 fine imposed for cutting down 4 trees

The municipal authorities on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 for cutting down four trees that were planted under the Haritha Haram programme eight years ago at Shivam gardens on Hyderabad road.

The officials identified the culprits through CCTV footage.

In a similar case on Thursday, a lorry driver was fined of Rs 12,000 for destroying Haritha Haram plants in a mishap. Several plants were destroyed after the driver drove his vehicle on the divider.

On August 4, 2019, a resident of the Indiramma colony in Siddipet was asked to pay Rs 3,000 fine for cutting all the branches of a tree near his house.

In Hyderabad, a hostel warden was fined of Rs 17,000 for cutting down a tree near the hostel. Nagamani who runs a girl hostel in the Shiv Bagh colony cut the tree in front of the hostel building.