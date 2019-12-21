Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Siddpet: Rs 45,000 fine imposed for cutting down 4 trees

Siddpet: Rs 45,000 fine imposed for cutting down 4 trees
Highlights

The municipal authorities on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 for cutting down four trees that were planted under the Haritha Haram programme eight...

The municipal authorities on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 for cutting down four trees that were planted under the Haritha Haram programme eight years ago at Shivam gardens on Hyderabad road.

The officials identified the culprits through CCTV footage.

In a similar case on Thursday, a lorry driver was fined of Rs 12,000 for destroying Haritha Haram plants in a mishap. Several plants were destroyed after the driver drove his vehicle on the divider.

On August 4, 2019, a resident of the Indiramma colony in Siddipet was asked to pay Rs 3,000 fine for cutting all the branches of a tree near his house.

In Hyderabad, a hostel warden was fined of Rs 17,000 for cutting down a tree near the hostel. Nagamani who runs a girl hostel in the Shiv Bagh colony cut the tree in front of the hostel building.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top