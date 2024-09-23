Sid's Farm Successfully Hosts the First-Ever Hyderabad Health Run

Sid's Farm, a leading D2C dairy brand committed to quality and sustainability, successfully hosted its inaugural Hyderabad Health Run at the Gachibowli Practice Stadium today. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 2,000 runners of all ages, making it a remarkable day dedicated to fitness, community, and well-being.

Participants took part in three categories – the 10K Timed Run, the 5K Timed Run, and the 2K Non-Timed Run – catering to fitness enthusiasts across different levels. Families, children, and fitness aficionados from all walks of life came together to support this event, demonstrating a shared commitment to health. The races were competitive yet fun-filled, with participants of all ages, from kids to elders, men and women alike. Giggle Mug Events was the organiser behind the successful execution of this exciting event.

"At Sid's Farm, we have always believed in nurturing our community, not just through our high-quality dairy products but by promoting healthy lifestyles," said Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Sid's Farm. "The Hyderabad Health Run was a celebration of fitness and a way to give back to the people of Hyderabad, encouraging them to embrace health as a way of life. Seeing the tremendous participation and excitement from the community has been truly inspiring."

The winners of the 10k (18 to 40 category) were Prem Chand, who clocked a time of 32:46, and Nelisiwe Gcinile Magongo, who finished at 45:32. For the 5k category, Kvb Reddy with a time of 19:57 and Pinki Gupta at 27:06 emerged victorious, while the 2k category saw broad participation from various age groups. The runners-up included Vijay Thakur and Ravi Kumar in the 10k Male 18 to 40 category, and Ujjwal Mahato in the 5k Male 18 to 40 category. Meghana Bhupathiraju and Ashni Bhupathiraju claimed the top two spots in the 5k Female Under 18 categories. Other notable performances came from Aafiya Hamza and Leena Roy in the 41 to 59 Female 5K category, and Venkatrao Cherukuri and Suryachandra Raju in the 60 and Above Male 5K group. Each participant received a medal, T-shirt, goodie bag, and a certificate, along with a healthy breakfast to mark their achievement.

In addition to Dr. Kishore’s remarks, the event saw the support of esteemed guests like Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, TSIIC; Ms. Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub; and Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), CEO of T-Hub. Their presence underscored the importance of wellness and the strong collaborative spirit between startups and health initiatives.

Sid's Farm partnered with various organizations to ensure the event’s success, including T-Hub, WE Hub, and BIA Brands, which provided their popular snacks and coffee to the attendees. RED. Health was on-site as a partner to provide medical support, ensuring the safety of all participants throughout the event.

The Hyderabad Health Run was a wonderful step towards fostering community engagement through health and fitness, and Sid's Farm looks forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.















































