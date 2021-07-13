Singapore high commissioner hold talks with minister KTR, says companies keen in investing

Simon Wong, Singapore high commissioner in India met the IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday here at Pragathi Bhavan. He said that there are many opportunities in various emerging sectors in Telangana which will be introduced to the investors in Singapore.



Responding to it, KT Rama Rao said that the Telangana government is ready to develop a Singapore hub or an exclusive zone for the Singapore companies which are keen in investing in Telangana. The minister also explained the state government's friendly industrial policies which attracted many global companies to set up their units in the state.



"Singapore companies have already established their units here and are positive about the state's ecosystem," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Simon Wong asserted the Singapore companies are interested in investing in Agriculture and food processing sectors besides advanced sectors.

