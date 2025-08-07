Singareni CPRO bags the Dr CVN-PRSI Best PR Manager Award

Hyderabad: Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad Chapter and Dr CVN Foundation together celebrated the "National Public Relations Education Day" to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of Late Dr. C.V.Narshima Reddi today, 6th August, 2025 at KLN Prasad Auditorium, (FTCCI) Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Red Hills, Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering to mark the ocassion, Prof. Chakrapani, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, hailed Dr CVN Reddy for his remarkable contribution to the PR profession.

"PR is an essential tool to remove the dark clouds created by misinformation-led misunderstandings in the lives of people and institutes. And Inter-disciplinary approach to PR Education is the need of the hour," he observed.

He called upon all firms to embrace PR for smooth functioning. He also said that PR pros turned out to be masters of all trades.

Prof Venkata Ramana, Director, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), said that he had seen Dr Reddy with a smily face, a basic trait of a PR professional.





Prof Chakrapani presented "Dr.CVN-PRSI Best PR Manager National Award of the Year 2023" to Shri SDM Subhani, Chief Public Relations Officer, SCCL, Hyderabad and Jury Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Shri Ramkumar Singaram, Director, Catalyst Public Relations Pvt Ltd., Chennai.

Prof. Chakrapani gave away awards to the Best PR Teachers, Councilors & Students.

While stressing the need for right communication and positive PR from everyone in day-to-day life, the speakers hailed the yeomen services rendered by the late Dr CV Narasimha Reddi for the PR profession and education.





Dr Ajit Pathak, PRSI National President, Shri U.S.Sharma, National Vice President (South), Shri Y.Babji, Editor of PR Voice and Legal Advisor to PRSI, Shri C. Ravinder Reddy and Smt C. Rama Devi of CVN PR Foundation, Dr. Yadagiri

Kambhamtati, Chairman & Ms. Aparna, Secretary of PRSI Hyderabad Chapter also addressed the gathering.

Guests launched "PR in Schools" initiative with an aim to spread the positivity in the society through Public Relations. About 200 PR and Corporate Communication professionals took part in the PR Education Day celebrations.