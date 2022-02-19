Singareni secures award for its CSR

Kothagudem: In recognition of the various and novel social services under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received an international award from the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF), New Delhi. The award was virtually received by director (personnel and finance) N Balaram from Singareni Bhavan at Hyderabad. During the programme, the organisers were all praise for the CSR services of SCCL in South India. They informed that the organisation was presenting awards every year to prominent companies which meet the social needs of society.

After receiving the award, the director said the company was happy to win recognition from the foundation for its activities pursuing welfare of workers as also the society. On the occasion, he listed the SCCR activities as part of CSR under the leadership of Chairman N Sridhar.