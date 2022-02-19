  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Singareni secures award for its CSR

Singareni secures award for its CSR
x

SCCL Director N Balaram showing the global award and certificate at SCCL Bhavanon Thursday

Highlights

In recognition of the various and novel social services under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received an international award from the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF), New Delhi.

Kothagudem: In recognition of the various and novel social services under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) received an international award from the Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF), New Delhi. The award was virtually received by director (personnel and finance) N Balaram from Singareni Bhavan at Hyderabad. During the programme, the organisers were all praise for the CSR services of SCCL in South India. They informed that the organisation was presenting awards every year to prominent companies which meet the social needs of society.

After receiving the award, the director said the company was happy to win recognition from the foundation for its activities pursuing welfare of workers as also the society. On the occasion, he listed the SCCR activities as part of CSR under the leadership of Chairman N Sridhar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X