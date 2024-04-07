Singireddy refutes charge of graft in Mission Bhagiratha works

Mahabubnagar: Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has criticised the allegations made by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao regarding corruption in the Mission Bhagiratha works in irrigation projects.

Speaking out against the accusations, Singireddy highlighted that it was during Minister Jupally’s tenure that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and Mission Bhagiratha works commenced. He pointed out the involvement of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who withdrew a significant portion of funds despite incomplete project works, questioning his role within the cabinet.

Amidst the agricultural crisis, he also criticized CM Revanth Reddy for prioritising his time watching IPL tournaments rather than addressing farmers’ concerns. He lamented the Congress government’s failure to fulfill electoral promises and emphasised ongoing protests in support of farmers. The preparatory meeting for the parliamentary election campaign saw the participation of TRS MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar,BRS candidate RS Chandrasekhar Rao, former MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, senior leaders, MPPs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, and municipal councillors.