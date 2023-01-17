Sinking Joshimath: Char Dham Yatra may turn Teen Dham

Hyderabad: The sinking of Joshimath, the gateway to the pilgrim centres like Badrinath, Himkund Sahib and also known for trekking and skiing destinations, may result in reduction of Char Dham Yatra to Teen Dham Yatra.

This year, Char Dham Yatra is likely to begin from April 22 and tour operators fear that this would become a Teen Dham Yatra if the government of Uttarakhand decides to close Joshimath. A large number of Hindu pilgrims visit Badrinath while Sikhs go to Himkund Sahib. These places are also famous for trekking and skiing destination. While tour operators in Telangana are yet to work out alternate plans, their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh are examining the possibility of a night halt at Guptakashi, and pass through Phata and Chamoli before heading towards Badrinath without entering Joshimath.

As per Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Managing Director and DG Information Bansidhar Tiwari, Rs 40 crore revenue was generated till August for the year 2022. Also, Heli companies made brisk business to the tune of Rs 85 crore, horse-mules business generated above Rs 100 crore during the period. As far as Telangana is concerned, the charges collected by tour operators range between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 and about one lakh pilgrims reportedly take up Char Dham Yatra every year.

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Telangana Chapter President Nagesh Pampati said that it would be too early to estimate the impact as the Uttarakhand government has not taken any decision to close Joshimath. He said there would be a substantial loss for the travel industry if restrictions are imposed. Ashok Jagtap, a tour operator, said they had already received some bookings in the name of 'Jai Mata di Teerth Yatra' and the pilgrims were now worried. "We are hopeful of getting a positive response," said Ashok. There is no other route except passing via Joshimath. "If there is no route, the yatra may become Teen Dham, he added.

