Sircilla: A prestigious honour

Sircilla: In a prestigious ceremony held at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University’s NTR Auditorium on Sunday, Dr Peruka Raju from Rajanna Sircilla District, Telangana, was bestowed with the esteemed ‘Nandi & Swarna Kankanam’ award.

The event was graced by the presence of Supreme Court Judge Madhusudan as the chief guest, along with entrepreneur Rajashekar Reddy, university professors, Dr Ranjit, Kaala Samskrutika President Ramesh, and other dignitaries.

Dr Raju, currently serving as a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army stationed in Punjab, received this distinguished accolade in recognition of his ceaseless contributions to the world of literature. He has demonstrated his prowess as a poet, writer, and translator across a multitude of languages.

Notably, Dr Raju has authored thirteen literary works, composed thousands of poems, and produced numerous creative writings throughout his illustrious career. Furthermore, the soldier-scholar has made a significant impact in the literary world by crafting an anthology of short stories in Telugu. His contributions extend beyond language boundaries, as he has successfully translated several works from various languages.

In a touching gesture, Dr Raju dedicated this prestigious award to the brave Jawans, showcasing his unwavering commitment to both his nation and the world of literature.