Sircilla: Agraharam College's 7 projects selected in Jignasa competition

Sircilla: Seven study projects of Agraharam Government Degree College have been selected for the State-level Jignasa competitions organised by the College Education Department.

College principal Dr Vadluri Srinivas revealed that it is a testament to the quality study projects prepared by the students under the guidance of the faculty of the college.

Last month, the college sent 12 projects to the State-level competition and out of them seven projects were selected.

Students will soon present their projects in the State-level competitions under the guidance of faculty.

The students of the selected projects at the state level were congratulated by principal Dr Vadluri Srinivas, vice principal Dr T Srinivas, Jignasa Coordinator Dr Afsari Usmani, Academic Coordinator Madhu Rajesh, IQ AC Coordinator Dr B Venkateshwarlu, faculty Dr M Malla Reddy, Dr N Ramadevi, Dr M Prabhakar, K Rajesh, Dr N Srinivasulu, Y Narayana, Y Narasiah, KY Karuna, AO Anjad Ali, K Madhubabu, M Deepika, R Arjun, MD Fakir Baba, L Ramesh Babu and Nirmala.