Sircilla CESS chief in soup amid allegations

Karimnagar (Rajanna Sircilla): It has come to light that dirty politics and rumours are being used to bring down the Sircilla Cooperative Electricity Company (CESS) Chairman. Even as the turnover and assets of CESS are not over Rs 330 crores, a coterie is spreading a malicious campaign as if such a large amount of funds has been misused by the chairman. This has shocked many employees.

Behind this coterie, a few retired and existing employees along with some members of the company’s governing body have joined hands to throw unproven and meaningless allegations targeting the chairman.

However, the false propaganda by the coterie is being exposed as a ruling body took over the reins of CESS three years ago and has been committing irregularities for 20 years.

Although the chairman’s tenure as the governing body has more than two years left, conspiracies to secure the post by filing a no-confidence motion are coming to light.

Notably, audits by cooperative department, charted accountant, and ERC are conducted on the activities of the organisation. Since the common people do not understand the cooperative account system, the coterie and the members of the organisation are making efforts to tarnish the image of the organization with these allegations and to give a bad name to Rama Rao.

It has already become clear that the allegations are baseless as a report was submitted by the CA in the governing body meeting on the false allegations.

While it is possible to purchase material based on NPDCL rules and resolution (adoption), it is seen that the organisation members are being misled with false stories on these, too.

Recently, tenders were called for material worth Rs 50 lakhs, but only Rs 32 lakhs of material was purchased. Also, the order was given to the supplier for 2,500 earth pipes through the NPDCL purchase order through the governing body resolution. Of this, after 1,258 earth pipes, the supply was stopped.

Proposals are sent to the chairman for approval only after the Purchase Committee and the Managing Director approve them. Insiders claim that it is ridiculous to spread misinformation that only the chairman purchased the material despite the processing of such a large amount of the file without noticing this.

Supporters of the chairman opine that those who are pressuring the chairman for work and promotions that go contrary to the rules, are the ones participating in the coterie and opening up unnecessary disputes because the chairman is not willing to do bend rules.

Meanwhile, users of the company are angry at the ranks that are following the trend.