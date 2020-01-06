Sircilla: Election Observer inspects polling arrangements

Sircilla: Municipal Election Observer Mohammad Azeem on Monday visited Rajanna Sircilla district and observed the arrangements that are made for the smooth conduct of elections in the district.

Later he held a meeting with District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, SP Rahul Hedge and Joint Collector Yasmin Basha at Panchayat Raj department guest house here. The Collector explained about the arrangements that were made for conducting municipal elections. The Collector explained to the Election Observer about voters, polling stations, training given to the polling staff, ballot boxes which are kept ready, distribution centre, reception centre, strong room, counting centres arranged in Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities. He also explained about the steps that were taken to prevent candidates from luring the voters with money and liquor and appointment of teams for vigorous inspection and nodal officers. Arrangements were also made to announce the election notification on January 7, the Collector informed Municipal Election Observer Mohammad Azeem.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde informed Md Azeem about the steps that were taken up for preventing unexpected incidents during the elections and about the security arrangements that were made for smooth conduct of elections.

Election Observer Md Azeem ordered the officials to follow the rules that were issued by the Election Commission without fail and to make arrangements so that the people of both municipalities can utilise their votes in free atmosphere. Later, the Election Observer inspected the polling arrangements made in CNR Kalamandir, distribution centre, reception centre, strong room and counting centres. He visited Vemulawada along with District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, SP Rahul Hegde and Joint Collector Yasmin Basha inspected distribution and reception centres, strong room and counting centre established in Government Junior College. Trainee Collector Sathya Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, Praveen Kumar were present along with other officials.