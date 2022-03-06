Sircilla: KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses

Sircilla: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao aspires that the poor in the State o live in two-bedroom houses with self-respect, said IT, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao. On Saturday, the Minister inaugurated 40 two-bedroom houses constructed at a cost of about Rs 2.1 crore in Venkatapur village suburb of Yellareddypet mandal and attended a housewarming ceremony with the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Telangana government has launched an ambitious scheme of double-bedroom houses for the homeless poor like nowhere else in the country. All amenities were provided in the colony, he said advising the beneficiaries to keep it clean. The Minister said that Telangana has become a beacon for the country by effectively implementing welfare schemes at the field level. The construction of 2. 80 lakh houses have been started with Rs 18,000 crore.

He said the houses constructed in Venkatapur village were transparently handed over to 40 people and pattas were also given to the beneficiaries. After the budget meetings, money would be sanctioned for the construction of houses for those who have their own space.

Several development works have already been completed and many works were underway in several villages in the district. The minister said the Chief Minister was credited with transforming Sircilla.

Minister KTR inaugurated the newly constructed gram panchayat building at Pothireddypally village in Yellareddypet mandal and the additional classrooms constructed in the government school.