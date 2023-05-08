Sircilla: SP Akhil Mahajan presents health cards to home guards

Sircilla : In view of the welfare of 202 home guards and their families working in the district, SP Akhil Mahajan took a special initiative and in collaboration with IMA (Indian Medical Council) provided fee concessions to home guards and their family members in hospitals during the treatment.

The management of 43 hospitals in the district responded positively and gave concessions in hospital expenses. The health cards related to that were handed over to the home guards here on Monday.

The SP thanked the doctors and congratulated the hospital managements for agreeing to give a discount on the cost of the police personnel’s treatment payment.

RI Yadagiri, CI Anil Kumar, head constable Ravinder, home guards and staff were present on the occasion.