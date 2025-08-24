Sircilla weavers’ crisis: KTR demands waiving electricity arrears

Rajanna Sircilla: Local MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has called for the state government’s immediate intervention to address the severe financial distress faced by power loom workers.

In a detailed letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, KTR urged the government to waive the outstanding electricity billing arrears of Rs 35.48 crore and immediately release the pending power subsidy of Rs 101.77 crore.

In his letter, KTR highlighted that Siricilla is a hub for the power loom industry, with approximately 25,000 power looms in operation. He recalled that during his tenure, the ‘Bathukamma Sarees’ scheme was a lifeline for weavers who were contemplating suicide due to adverse market conditions. This scheme provided consistent work and a stable income for the weavers. However, the current problems faced by the power loom units are pushing the workers back towards suicidal thoughts.

KTR explained that due to a lack of awareness, many power loom units that were previously receiving a 50% electricity tariff subsidy under the cottage industries category were re-categorized as SSI units, placing them under the Industry-3 category. As a result, following a High Court order, 127 SSI units and 191 other units were burdened with a total of Rs. 35.48 crore in back-billing arrears.

The workers are in no position to pay this massive amount, making it difficult for them to operate their power looms.

The non-release of the Rs. 101.77 crore power subsidy has plunged the Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) into a serious financial crisis. KTR noted that CESS is unable to even pay the electricity purchase costs to TGNPDCL.