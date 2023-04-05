Sirisilla: Huge response to 'Tana Divas' programme

Sicilla: The "Tana Divas" programme was launched for the first time at Vemulawada Rural Police Station in Rajanna Sirisilla district and the applications were received by SP Akhil Mahajan.

The programme which was initiated by the district police to solve the security problems and complaints at the field level in the villages got an huge response. As many as 53 applications were received and orders were given to the officials concerned to take immediate action to solve the problems.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Akhil Mahajan said that in order to get closer to the people, the "Thana Divas" programe was organised and complaints were received from the people and the officials have been ordered to find out about their problems. In criminal cases, he directed the officials concerned to register an FIR. Criminal cases were also filed against those who encroached on the land by terrorizing the people.

He said that awareness programmes will be conducted under the supervision of retired MRO and DSP. The Legal Services Authority will also be roped in regarding the civil issues. He directed the officers to talk to the Legal Services Authority to seek living allowance for the wife who is away from her husband.

The petitioners expressed their opinion that the SP himself came to them and received their complaints with patience.

DSP Nagendrachari, CI Bansilal, Venkatesh, SI Nagaraju, Rafiq Khan and staff participated in this programme.