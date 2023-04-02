SIT grills TSPSC secretary

Hyderabad: Telangnaa State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) secretary Anita Ramachandran appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the paper leak of the competitive exams being conducted by the commission. The SIT had issued notices to Anita Ramachandran and TSPSC Board member Linga Reddy on Friday and asked them to present themselves before the agency. SIT in charge and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes), A R Srinivas reportedly enquired the secretary about the protocol of TSPSC exams, preparation and custody of question paper and conduct of the tests and recorded a statement.