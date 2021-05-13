Situation in Telangana is better compared to other States: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the situation in Telangana is better compared to the other states and said that it is also under control.

Addressing a press conference after the first meeting of the Task Force here, Rama Rao said that the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also said that Telangana was among the States where the curve is going down and the situation was under control. "Situation in Telangana is better compared to other states in terms of availability of beds and treatment. Lockdown also has been imposed, which would bring the situation in further control," said Rama Rao.

The minister said that already the survey was completed in 60 lakh households in the State and because of providing kits immediately after symptoms are noticed, there was no need for hospitalization in many cases. The result would be visible in the coming one or two days. He said that the government has increased beds in the state. Now there are over 54,000 beds available in the government and private hospitals.

The Minister said that 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections were available with the government hospital. The task force would coordinate with the companies preparing the Remdesivir for additional supply. The government is checking the details of the usage of injections in the hospitals and also ensuring sufficient stocks of Tocilizumab, which are used in emergency situations, are maintained. The government is also alert on the black fungus and is procuring the required medicines, the minister said.

The Minister further said that an oxygen audit was also being done by the government and keeping a check on the abnormal use by the private hospitals because this would result in artificial shortage.

Regarding vaccination, Rama Rao said that it was under the purview of the Centre. He said that in the coming days, the task force would meet vaccine producing companies. "Telangana is not only catering to its citizens but also the citizens of other states. We are hopeful of overcoming the corona pandemic," said Rao. He said that out of the 92 Lakh people above the age of 45 years, 38 Lakh were already administered the first dose of vaccine. Among the people who were administered vaccine, 3 lakh were front line warriors, who have taken two doses of vaccine. In all, over 10 lakh people have taken vaccination.