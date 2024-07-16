Six years on, farmers still waiting for compensation

Kothagudem: Even though it has been six years since the authorities took over the crop lands and began the construction of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) Manuguru in the district, all those who are eligible have not received compensation or jobs.

At the time of land acquisition, many assurances were given by the TSGENCO government officials to the people. They were promised employment for eligible people along with compensation to the displaced farmers. As a result, the farmers handed over the fertile lands for the construction of Power

Station. According to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, Rs 5.5 lakhs was to be given to the displaced farmers and employment to their sons or daughters who have completed 18 years of age.

However, the ones who have given their lands are still roaming around government offices. It may be mentioned here that a few people did receive the promised items; more than a thousand farmers who lost their lands received compensation and FARM provided employment opportunities to 364 people. Also, as a result of many struggles and agitations for five years, the previous BRS government provided job appointment documents. However, many farmers are still roaming around the officials.

For the construction of BTPS, 1,100 acres of land belonging to farmers within Manuguru Pinapaka mandals had been acquired. As per Land Acquisition Act, 2013, compensation had been started for them. The officials who initially took the initiative to distribute the compensation stopped midway due to environmental clearances and breakdown of plant works for almost two and a half years.

As a result, the authorities neglected the distribution of compensation. Allegations have been made that some of the officers, by showing their hand, beautified the ineligible and showed stubbornness to the deserving. A few farmers approached the RDO and High Court for their compensations but did not get the desired result. The expatriates are expressing the same that they will lose their land and not get compensation. Still, the new Collector in the district must pay special attention and do justice, demand the farmers.

“Twenty acres of land given was lost in the construction of the plant. After going around the authorities, no compensation has been received so far. The existing land is gone, and we are left as displaced people. The children have not got jobs. The Collector should respond and support us,” informed a woman farmer, P Satyvathi.

“Three acres of our land was taken for the construction of the plant. Even if there are four in the family, they have given the same package. The authorities do not care. The other three have not received compensation. There was no mercy even after turning around and the authorities,” informed a farmer K Veeraghavulu. Meanwhile, the Tahsildar Raghava Reddy has informed the issue to higher officials.