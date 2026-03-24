SKM leaders call for global struggle against imperialism

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day on Monday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) conveners issued a strong call to fight against imperialism, drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Leaders Sagar, Pashya Padma, Ramu, Mamidala Bikshapati, and Jakkula Venkatayya addressed the gathering, condemning the ongoing U.S.-Israel war on Iran as illegal and immoral.

They demanded that President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be declared war criminals for violating international law and attacking a sovereign nation.

Highlighting India’s position as chair of the BRICS grouping, SKM leaders criticised the government for remaining silent on global crises in Gaza, Venezuela, and Iran, while other members took a strong stand against aggression.

They argued that a pro-American stance has isolated the country internationally. The conveners also opposed the U.S.-India trade agreement, claiming it undermines national sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

They warned that such agreements, alongside four new labour laws and corporate-friendly policies, would harm farmers, workers, and domestic industries.