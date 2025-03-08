SLBC Tunnel Rescue: Cadaver dogs spot 3 workers buried

Hyderabad: Rescue teams achieved a breakthrough on Friday in their efforts to locate the eight workers trapped inside the SLBC tunnel. The Cadaver Dog Squad from Kerala successfully identified the location of at least three workers' remains buried under the debris.

Disaster management teams, in collaboration with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and remote sensing agencies, deployed cadaver dogs inside the tunnel to assist in the search. The dogs pinpointed the exact spot where human remains were found. Officials reported that the use of a GPS tracking system expedited the process after the dogs detected the remains. The authorities plan to exhume the remains and conduct DNA tests to confirm the identities of the workers trapped in the tunnel collapse on February 22.

Officials admitted that locating the trapped workers has been particularly challenging, as the debris covers a 200-meter stretch within the tunnel. The cadaver dogs, trained specifically to detect human remains in large-scale disasters such as fires and building collapses, played a crucial role in narrowing down the search area.

One of the biggest challenges now is retrieving the remains, as it requires extensive excavation work. State Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has been monitoring the progress of the rescue operations. Officials confirmed that the conveyor belt system, already in place, has accelerated debris removal since Friday morning.

However, the process of recovering all eight workers’ remains is expected to take additional time, given the extensive effort required to clear the debris from the tunnel completely. Rescue teams remain committed to the operation, ensuring a thorough and methodical approach to the recovery efforts.